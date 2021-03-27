SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) Short Interest Up 656.3% in March

SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a growth of 656.3% from the February 28th total of 1,600 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 37,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:SGMA opened at $5.56 on Friday. SigmaTron International has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $6.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.67 million, a PE ratio of -27.80 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.36.

Get SigmaTron International alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SigmaTron International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,054 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.29% of SigmaTron International worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 21.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services includes printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly, and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for SigmaTron International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SigmaTron International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.