Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,000 shares, a growth of 345.7% from the February 28th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SILC. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Silicom in the third quarter worth $75,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silicom in the fourth quarter worth $280,000. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in Silicom by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 7,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Silicom in the third quarter worth $411,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in Silicom in the fourth quarter worth $452,000. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Silicom from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of Silicom stock opened at $45.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $325.22 million, a PE ratio of 45.32 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.44 and a 200 day moving average of $40.85. Silicom has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $59.27.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $33.90 million during the quarter. Silicom had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 7.38%.

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers server network interface cards; and smart Card products include smart server adapters, such as redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, and field programmable gate array based packet processing cards.

