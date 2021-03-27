Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the February 28th total of 181,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 201.0 days.

SSLLF remained flat at $$163.32 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $171.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.73. Siltronic has a 1 year low of $80.00 and a 1 year high of $175.42.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Siltronic in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Siltronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Siltronic in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Siltronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Siltronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, and HiREF. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other applications.

