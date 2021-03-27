Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) Short Interest Down 94.9% in March

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 94.9% from the February 28th total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Silver Tiger Metals from $1.30 to $1.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th.

SLVTF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.41. The stock had a trading volume of 36,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,346. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.42. Silver Tiger Metals has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.54.

Silver Tiger Metals Inc engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver, as well as for copper, zinc, and lead deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the El Tigre property that covers an area of 28,414 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Oceanus Resources Corporation and changed its name to Silver Tiger Metals Inc in May 2020.

