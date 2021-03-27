Silverarc Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,619,000. Immunovant accounts for 2.7% of Silverarc Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Silverarc Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Immunovant as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Immunovant by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Immunovant by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Immunovant by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Immunovant by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IMVT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immunovant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Immunovant from $52.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Immunovant from $58.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Immunovant from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Immunovant has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.13.

Shares of NASDAQ IMVT traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.64. 622,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,667,181. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.12. Immunovant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.80 and a 52-week high of $53.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.45.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.07). Research analysts predict that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

