Silverarc Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 135,000 Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 135,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,164,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC owned about 1.22% of Sierra Oncology as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology by 2,626.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 9,874 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology in the third quarter valued at about $405,000. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,208,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 318,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 62.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SRRA traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.87. 17,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,032. The company has a market cap of $196.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.31. Sierra Oncology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $20.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.73 and a 200 day moving average of $14.36.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by ($0.11). On average, analysts expect that Sierra Oncology, Inc. will post -7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

SRRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sierra Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Sierra Oncology in a report on Friday, December 11th.

Sierra Oncology Company Profile

Sierra Oncology, Inc researches, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of patients with hematology and oncology needs. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis.

