Silverarc Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,000 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 205.6% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Mirova raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 99 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,288.9% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 384.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRTX traded up $2.28 on Friday, reaching $214.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,895,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,120,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $213.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.77. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $202.57 and a 1-year high of $306.08. The company has a market cap of $55.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $355,004.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,228,895.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Parini sold 1,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $414,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,157 shares in the company, valued at $12,718,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,514 shares of company stock worth $1,172,012. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRTX. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $247.00 to $267.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.13.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

