Silverarc Capital Management LLC Invests $4.39 Million in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,000. Mirati Therapeutics accounts for approximately 2.6% of Silverarc Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 145.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock traded down $6.64 on Friday, reaching $164.98. 420,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,703. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $70.78 and a one year high of $249.42. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.43 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $195.81 and a 200 day moving average of $202.28.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by $0.15. Analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 2,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total transaction of $449,533.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,728,541.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 400,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.15, for a total value of $72,460,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 450,187 shares of company stock worth $82,715,148 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $257.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mirati Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.57.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

