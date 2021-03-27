Silverlake Axis Ltd (OTCMKTS:SLVFF) Short Interest Update

Silverlake Axis Ltd (OTCMKTS:SLVFF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,400 shares, a growth of 2,255.6% from the February 28th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.8 days.
Silverlake Axis stock remained flat at $$0.81 during midday trading on Friday. Silverlake Axis has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.25.
Silverlake Axis Company Profile
