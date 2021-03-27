Simple Software Solutions (SSS) Achieves Market Cap of $153,498.35

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded up 15.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. Simple Software Solutions has a market cap of $153,498.35 and $96.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Simple Software Solutions coin can now be purchased for about $0.0566 or 0.00000101 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Simple Software Solutions has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00041030 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001624 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003666 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000697 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Simple Software Solutions Profile

Simple Software Solutions (SSS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,711,939 coins. The official website for Simple Software Solutions is sssolutions.io.

Simple Software Solutions Coin Trading

