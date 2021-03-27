SingularDTV Reaches Market Capitalization of $15.33 Million (SNGLS)

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. During the last week, SingularDTV has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar. One SingularDTV token can now be bought for $0.0256 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularDTV has a total market capitalization of $15.33 million and $1.59 million worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SingularDTV Profile

SNGLS is a token. It launched on October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SingularDTV is singulardtv.com . The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling SingularDTV

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularDTV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularDTV using one of the exchanges listed above.

