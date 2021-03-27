SingularDTV (SNGLS) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.44 Million

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. During the last week, SingularDTV has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One SingularDTV token can currently be purchased for $0.0270 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges. SingularDTV has a market capitalization of $16.22 million and $1.44 million worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00021254 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00048823 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $351.97 or 0.00624404 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00065113 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00024743 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About SingularDTV

SNGLS is a token. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularDTV’s official website is singulardtv.com . SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SingularDTV

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularDTV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularDTV using one of the exchanges listed above.

