SingularityNET Achieves Market Capitalization of $270.15 Million (AGI)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000553 BTC on exchanges. SingularityNET has a market cap of $270.15 million and approximately $4.90 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00021135 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00047821 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $345.73 or 0.00613130 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.75 or 0.00065174 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00022963 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (AGI) is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 865,902,254 tokens. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SingularityNET Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

