Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUIC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUIC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 292.9% from the February 28th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of SUIC stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $3.58. 23,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,463. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.07. Sino United Worldwide Consolidated has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $5.05.

Get Sino United Worldwide Consolidated alerts:

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Company Profile

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. provides IT management consulting services. The company was formerly known as AJ Greentech Holdings Ltd. and changed its name to Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. in July 2017. Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Flushing, New York.

Read More: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sino United Worldwide Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.