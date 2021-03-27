Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUIC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUIC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 292.9% from the February 28th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of SUIC stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $3.58. 23,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,463. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.07. Sino United Worldwide Consolidated has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $5.05.
Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Company Profile
