Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) Short Interest Update

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the February 28th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of SHI stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.47. The stock had a trading volume of 27,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,374. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a 52-week low of $17.03 and a 52-week high of $28.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 782.59 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 75,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 27,126 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 6,377 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 202,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after purchasing an additional 51,385 shares during the period.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibres, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemical Products, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

