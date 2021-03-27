Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.14.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

TSLX stock opened at $20.97 on Friday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 52 week low of $12.25 and a 52 week high of $22.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 59.17% and a return on equity of 13.52%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This is an increase from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous — dividend of $0.25. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.54%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSLX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 152.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 22,050 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 147,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 26,961 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1,133,433.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 34,003 shares during the period. 55.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

