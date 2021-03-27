SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.4% from the February 28th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SJMHY remained flat at $$5.11 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.58. SJM has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $5.54.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SJM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, develops and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering and Retail Operations segments. The Gaming Operations segment engages in the VIP gaming, mass market table gaming, slot machine, and other gaming operations, as well as operates satellite casinos.

