Small Love Potion (SLP) Price Down 18.2% Over Last Week

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. Small Love Potion has a total market capitalization of $18.27 million and $1.24 million worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Small Love Potion token can currently be purchased for about $0.0583 or 0.00000103 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Small Love Potion has traded down 18.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Small Love Potion alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.16 or 0.00058637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.69 or 0.00243498 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00005993 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $478.98 or 0.00847046 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00049611 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.65 or 0.00073651 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00031918 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Small Love Potion Profile

Small Love Potion’s total supply is 313,225,546 tokens. The official message board for Small Love Potion is medium.com/@AxieInfinity . Small Love Potion’s official website is axieinfinity.com

Small Love Potion Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Small Love Potion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Small Love Potion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Small Love Potion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Small Love Potion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Small Love Potion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.