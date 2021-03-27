SmartMesh Hits One Day Trading Volume of $463,783.00 (SMT)

SmartMesh (CURRENCY:SMT) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One SmartMesh token can currently be bought for $0.0084 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SmartMesh has traded down 17% against the US dollar. SmartMesh has a market cap of $11.31 million and approximately $463,783.00 worth of SmartMesh was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SmartMesh alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00021186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00048003 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $345.73 or 0.00614526 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.67 or 0.00065180 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00022940 BTC.

SmartMesh Profile

SmartMesh is a token. It launched on December 9th, 2017. SmartMesh’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,340,519,343 tokens. The official website for SmartMesh is smartmesh.io . SmartMesh’s official Twitter account is @smart_mesh and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The SmartMesh is a blockchain-based IoT protocol that enables smartphones, onboard devices and others to connect to each other without the Internet. The SmartMesh team will leverage the Ethererum blockchain to provide a faster, resilient, and a decentralized network with higher bandwidth than the Internet. The SmartMesh token (SMT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase products and services in the SmartMesh network, and also to encourage the SmartMesh node contributors. “

SmartMesh Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartMesh directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartMesh should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmartMesh using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SmartMesh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartMesh and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.