SMC Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCE) Short Interest Down 95.7% in March

SMC Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCE) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a drop of 95.7% from the February 28th total of 533,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,343,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SMCE remained flat at $$0.01 on Friday. SMC Entertainment has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01.
About SMC Entertainment
