Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Short Interest Down 81.6% in March

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 81.6% from the February 28th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SMFKY stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.80. 7,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,769. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.89 and its 200 day moving average is $44.88. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Smurfit Kappa Group has a twelve month low of $25.53 and a twelve month high of $52.12.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $2.3564 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 4.97%. Smurfit Kappa Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.18%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

