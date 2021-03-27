SnowGem Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $45,383.00 (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. Over the last seven days, SnowGem has traded down 13.2% against the dollar. SnowGem has a total market cap of $1.36 million and $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SnowGem coin can currently be purchased for $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Graviex and STEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000523 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 36.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 41.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About SnowGem

SnowGem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

