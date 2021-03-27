SnowGem Trading Down 13.2% Over Last 7 Days (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 27th. SnowGem has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SnowGem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. Over the last seven days, SnowGem has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000562 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 115.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SnowGem Profile

SnowGem (CRYPTO:XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

