SnowSwap Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $652,241.00 (SNOW)

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. SnowSwap has a total market capitalization of $10.79 million and $652,241.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SnowSwap has traded 23.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SnowSwap coin can currently be bought for about $35.40 or 0.00064982 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00058406 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005919 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.68 or 0.00232527 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $468.94 or 0.00860741 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00049784 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00075262 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00029469 BTC.

SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 304,643 coins. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap . SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap

