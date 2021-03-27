Social Life Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WDLF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Social Life Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WDLF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,700 shares, a decrease of 81.8% from the February 28th total of 459,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 306,237,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of WDLF stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. Social Life Network has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.04.

About Social Life Network

Social Life Network, Inc, a technology company, licenses Social Life Network Software as a Service (SaaS) Internet platform to residential real estate industry and various sports verticals. Its platform is a cloud-based social network and e-commerce system that could be accessed by a web browser or mobile application that allows end-users to socially connect with one another and their customers to market and advertise their products and services.

