Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.26

Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €16.26 ($19.13) and traded as high as €22.00 ($25.88). Société Générale Société anonyme shares last traded at €21.85 ($25.70), with a volume of 3,724,935 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €19.17 ($22.55).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €20.25 and its 200 day moving average price is €16.26.

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services to individuals, professionals, local authorities, and businesses and non-profit clients under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands; and international retail banking and consumer credit services to corporate and individual customers in Europe, Russia, the Mediterranean Basin, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

