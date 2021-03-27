Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) Shares Sold by TIG Advisors LLC

TIG Advisors LLC reduced its position in Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,031 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 30,877 shares during the quarter. TIG Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of Sohu.com worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Sohu.com by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sohu.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Sohu.com in the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Sohu.com by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 5,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Sohu.com by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 10,476 shares in the last quarter. 39.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SOHU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on Sohu.com from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price target on Sohu.com from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th.

NASDAQ SOHU opened at $15.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $622.02 million, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Sohu.com Limited has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $25.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.23.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.92. Sohu.com had a negative return on equity of 3.93% and a negative net margin of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $253.24 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Sohu.com Limited will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application.

