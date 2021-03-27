Solana Hits Market Capitalization of $4.31 Billion (SOL)

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 27th. Solana has a total market capitalization of $4.31 billion and approximately $204.16 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Solana coin can currently be purchased for $16.08 or 0.00028632 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Solana has traded 11.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00021462 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00048252 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $346.71 or 0.00617224 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00065341 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00023061 BTC.

Solana Coin Profile

Solana is a PoH coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 491,773,222 coins and its circulating supply is 268,065,085 coins. Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Solana’s official message board is medium.com/solana-labs . The official website for Solana is solana.com . The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Solana is a single-chain, delegated-Proof-of-Stake protocol, founded by former Qualcomm, Intel, and Dropbox engineers in late-2017, focus on delivering scalability without sacrificing decentralization or security. Core to Solana’s scaling solution is a decentralized clock titled Proof-of-History (PoH), built to solve the problem of time in distributed networks in where there is not a single, trusted, source of time. By using Verifiable Delay Functions, PoH allows each node to locally generate timestamps with SHA256 computations. This eliminates the need for the broadcasts of timestamps across the network, improving overall network efficiency. SOL is the native token of the Solana blockchain. Community tokens are held by the Swiss Foundation, which is run by an independent board. This token pool is used for bounties, incentives programs, marketing, and grants. Solana’s mission is to support all high-growth and high-frequency blockchain applications and to democratize the world’s financial systems. “

Solana Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solana should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Solana using one of the exchanges listed above.

