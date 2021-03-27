Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a decrease of 86.6% from the February 28th total of 110,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 148.0 days.

Shares of SEYMF remained flat at $$19.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.79. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a 52 week low of $15.09 and a 52 week high of $34.50.

Several research firms have issued reports on SEYMF. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale cut Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Solaria EnergÃ­a y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company develops, owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants with a total generation capacity of approximately 360 MW in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. It also offers solar power plant custom operation and maintenance services.

