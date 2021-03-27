Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Short Interest Up 1,200.0% in March

Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sompo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

SMPNY traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.93. 466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,057. The company has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.05. Sompo has a 1 year low of $13.58 and a 1 year high of $20.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Sompo Holdings, Inc provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance, life insurance, and nursing and health care services in Japan and internationally. It underwrites various P&C insurance products, including automobile and fire, as well as offers security, risk management, assistance, and warranty services; and life insurance products.

