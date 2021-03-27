Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) Short Interest Down 71.8% in March

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 71.8% from the February 28th total of 3,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 70,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SNOA opened at $6.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 0.77. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $19.60.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.94 million during the quarter. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 29.78%.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, develops and produces stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for various applications, including wound care, animal health care, eye care, oral care, and dermatological conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Epicyn, an antimicrobial facial cleanser; Levicyn, a hypochlorous acid (HOCl) based prescription product to manage and relieve burning, itching, and pain experienced with various types of dermatoses; Celacyn gel, a product indicated to promote healing through the management of new and old scars resulting from surgical procedures and trauma wounds or burns; SebuDerm, a product indicated to manage and relieve the burning, itching, pain, and distraction associated with seborrhea and seborrheic dermatitis; and Ceramax, a Lipogrid based skin barrier cream for management of dry itchy skin, minor skin irritations, rashes, and inflammation caused by various skin conditions, as well as Loyon for the management of skin scaling.

