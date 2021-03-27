Sophiris Bio, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPHS) Short Interest Up 1,900.0% in March

Sophiris Bio, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPHS) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 1,900.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 176,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SPHS remained flat at $$0.03 during midday trading on Friday. 123,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,354. Sophiris Bio has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02.

About Sophiris Bio

Sophiris Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The company's primary product candidate is PRX302 (topsalysin), which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer.

