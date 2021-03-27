Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) vs. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Critical Contrast

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) and Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Tarsus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

27.4% of Sorrento Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Sorrento Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and Sorrento Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tarsus Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A Sorrento Therapeutics -698.01% -314.06% -43.60%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and Sorrento Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tarsus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 1 3.20 Sorrento Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $37.25, suggesting a potential upside of 27.13%. Sorrento Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $28.75, suggesting a potential upside of 245.14%. Given Sorrento Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sorrento Therapeutics is more favorable than Tarsus Pharmaceuticals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and Sorrento Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tarsus Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sorrento Therapeutics $31.43 million 74.44 -$292.07 million ($2.12) -3.93

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sorrento Therapeutics.

Summary

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals beats Sorrento Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease. The company is also developing TP-04 for the treatment of rosacea; and TP-05 for Lyme prophylaxis and community malaria reduction. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that delivers biologics directly into the lymphatic system. Its clinical programs in development include anti-CD38 CAR-T therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as for amyloidosis and graft versus host diseases. The company also develops resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for late stage cancer and osteoarthritis knee pain treatment; and ZTlido, a lidocaine delivery system for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia. In addition, it engages in the development of SEMDEXA, an injectable viscous gel formulation, which is Phase III trial for the treatment of sciatica, a pathology of low back pain; and SP-103, an investigational non-aqueous lidocaine topical system undergoing clinical development in chronic low back pain conditions. Additionally, the company has various collaborations with SmartPharm Therapeutics Inc. to develop gene-encoded antibody vaccine to protect against COVID-19; Celularity, Inc. for initiating Phase I/II clinical study, including up to 86 patients with COVID-19; and Mount Sinai Health System to develop COVI-SHIELD, an antibody therapy targeting SARS-CoV-2 infection. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.