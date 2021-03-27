South Star Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:STSBF) Short Interest Update

South Star Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:STSBF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 1,160.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS STSBF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.18. 1,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,161. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.08. South Star Mining has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.25.

About South Star Mining

South Star Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Brazil. It is developing the Santa-Cruz Graphite project that consists of 13 licenses covering an area of approximately 13,316 hectares is located in Bahia State, Brazil. The company was formerly known as STEM 7 Capital Inc and changed its name to South Star Mining Corp.

