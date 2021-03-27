SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCSG) Short Interest Up 500.0% in March

SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCSG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCSG opened at $9.50 on Friday. SouthCrest Financial Group has a 12 month low of $5.87 and a 12 month high of $9.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.84.

SouthCrest Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SCSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SouthCrest Financial Group will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from SouthCrest Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%.

SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SouthCrest Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides personal loans for cars, boats, recreational vehicles, and other purchases; home equity lines of credit; loans on investment properties; owner occupied real estate, acquisition construction and development, professional practice acquisition, equipment and inventory, construction to permanent, and investment real estate loans; and working capital and lines of credit.

