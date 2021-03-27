Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 302.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,323 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.09% of Southwest Gas worth $3,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,388,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,339,000 after acquiring an additional 335,884 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 766,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,568,000 after buying an additional 297,141 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,066,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $429,280,000 after purchasing an additional 221,787 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 1,012.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 136,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,529,000 after purchasing an additional 123,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,003,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,984,000 after purchasing an additional 64,259 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SWX opened at $67.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.11. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.00 and a 52-week high of $81.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $914.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.13 million. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 6.82%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.87%.

SWX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet raised Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.14.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2019, it had 2,081,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

