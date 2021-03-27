SparksPay (SPK) Reaches Market Cap of $32,700.46

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. SparksPay has a total market capitalization of $32,700.46 and approximately $14.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparksPay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, SparksPay has traded down 60.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SparksPay alerts:

THEKEY (TKY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00009473 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000122 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000084 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 33% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SparksPay Coin Profile

SparksPay (SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 10,672,647 coins and its circulating supply is 9,583,611 coins. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io . SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SparksPay

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SparksPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparksPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.