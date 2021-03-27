Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.21

Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.21 and traded as low as $3.15. Spartan Delta shares last traded at $3.17, with a volume of 700 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Spartan Delta in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from $5.25 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.05.

Get Spartan Delta alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.52.

Spartan Delta Corp. is an energy company. It is engaged in exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in western Canada. It focuses on its properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company was founded on March 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.