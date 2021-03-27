SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $4,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter worth $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $478.38 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $240.58 and a 1 year high of $489.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $464.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $408.75.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

