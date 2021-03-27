Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 97.6% from the February 28th total of 37,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SPVNF remained flat at $$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 113,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,258. Spectra7 Microsystems has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.03.

Spectra7 Microsystems Company Profile

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc operates as an analog semiconductor company in Canada and China. The company offers virtual reality (VR) products, including VR7050 to enable lightweight and ultra-thin active interconnects for gesture recognition and motion control backhaul; augmented reality (AR) -Connect, an integrated cable, connector, and embedded chipset product line for AR vision systems and wearable computing devices; and DreamWeVR to support high-bandwidth, near-zero latency VR head-mounted displays, and AR glasses.

