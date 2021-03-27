Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 97.6% from the February 28th total of 37,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of SPVNF remained flat at $$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 113,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,258. Spectra7 Microsystems has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.03.
Spectra7 Microsystems Company Profile
