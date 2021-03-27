SpectraScience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCIE) Short Interest Up 1,359.8% in March

SpectraScience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCIE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,404,100 shares, an increase of 1,359.8% from the February 28th total of 438,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 262,531,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SCIE remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Friday. 10,046,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,435,641. SpectraScience has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.

About SpectraScience

SpectraScience, Inc develops and markets a technology platform to instantly determine whether a tissue is normal, pre-cancerous, or cancerous without the need for a physical biopsy in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers WavSTAT3 optical biopsy system to determine whether a colon tissue is normal, pre-cancerous, or cancerous without physically removing tissue from the body; and WavSTAT4 optical biopsy system, a colon diagnostic product that operates by using UV laser light to optically illuminate and analyze tissue, enabling the physician to make an instant diagnosis during endoscopy when screening for cancer.

