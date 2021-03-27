Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Price Reaches $0.10 on Major Exchanges

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. Spectrecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Spectrecoin Profile

Spectrecoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

