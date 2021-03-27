Spectrum Global Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGSI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Spectrum Global Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGSI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 97.3% from the February 28th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 896,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of SGSI stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.33. The stock had a trading volume of 530,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,530. Spectrum Global Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $7.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.16.
Spectrum Global Solutions Company Profile
