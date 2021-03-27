Spectrum Global Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGSI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Spectrum Global Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGSI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 97.3% from the February 28th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 896,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SGSI stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.33. The stock had a trading volume of 530,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,530. Spectrum Global Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $7.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.16.

Spectrum Global Solutions Company Profile

Spectrum Global Solutions provides professional services and infrastructure solutions to the telecommunications industry, utility entities, and enterprises sectors in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers Wi-Fi, Wi-Max, wide-area, fiber, distributed antenna system (DAS), small cell distributed, public safety, and enterprise networks for incumbent local exchange carriers, telecommunications original equipment manufacturers, cable broadband multiple system operators, tower and network aggregators, utility entities, government, and enterprise customers.

