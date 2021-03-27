Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSY) Short Interest Down 85.7% in March

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the February 28th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SPXSY traded down $7.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.30. The company had a trading volume of 779 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,708. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 12 month low of $76.55 and a 12 month high of $85.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.68.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

