Squarepoint Ops LLC Boosts Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 925.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,162 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,444 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $34,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 188.7% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Boeing stock opened at $244.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.06. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.89 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The stock has a market cap of $142.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.33) earnings per share. The Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BA. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

