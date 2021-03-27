Squarepoint Ops LLC Lowers Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 54.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 542,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 647,734 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $16,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 352.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 46,947,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,523,620,000 after buying an additional 36,566,684 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 133,862,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,039,980,000 after buying an additional 29,812,530 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 148,429,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,479,588,000 after buying an additional 17,452,785 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 106,531,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,215,092,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 511.9% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 8,916,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,096,000 after purchasing an additional 7,459,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WFC opened at $39.76 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $41.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $164.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.46, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.50.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Seaport Global Securities raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.30.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

