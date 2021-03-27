Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 111,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,045,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KMB traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,722,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,240,901. The stock has a market cap of $46.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.78 and its 200 day moving average is $137.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 66.18%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KMB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.58.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $198,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

