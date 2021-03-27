SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,379,562 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 114,984 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 2.88% of SS&C Technologies worth $536,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2,055.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,028,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887,993 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 821.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 850,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,994,000 after buying an additional 758,100 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,867,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,879,000 after buying an additional 564,698 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 11.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,601,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,017,000 after buying an additional 557,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $31,910,000. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSNC stock opened at $68.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 1.56. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.91 and a 1 year high of $74.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.51.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.68%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SSNC shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SS&C Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Northern Trust Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.18.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

