SSE (LON:SSE) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,387.08

SSE plc (LON:SSE) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,387.08 ($18.12) and traded as high as GBX 1,459.50 ($19.07). SSE shares last traded at GBX 1,446.50 ($18.90), with a volume of 1,485,105 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SSE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of SSE from GBX 1,625 ($21.23) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SSE from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,575 ($20.58) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. SSE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,421.55 ($18.57).

Get SSE alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.57, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of £15.08 billion and a PE ratio of 16.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,394.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,387.08.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from water, water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; and owns and operates 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network using high voltage overhead lines, and underground and subsea cables.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.