Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLNG) Short Interest Down 96.9% in March

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLNG) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.9% from the February 28th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Stabilis Solutions from $0.40 to $0.45 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

OTCMKTS:SLNG traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.70. 1,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,716. Stabilis Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $9.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $113.21 million, a P/E ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.10.

Stabilis Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides small-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) production, distribution, and fueling services to various end markets in North America. It operates in two segments, LNG and Power Delivery. The LNG segment supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors; and offers fuel solutions to industrial users of propane, diesel, and other crude-based fuel products.

